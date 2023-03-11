Digital Marketing is a sought after profession, the landscape of the marketing profession is ever-changing and it is imperative to have digital marketing skills. Companies are seeking skilled professional to help them bridge the digital divide in the marketing industry.

For entrepreneurs, digital marketing also provides the skills needed to successfully market the business.

Many of our student choose this program to either become an entrepreneur or work with a company in their marketing department.

This program is great for entrepreneurs; whether they are interested in becoming a digital marketing professional and helping clients with their marketing efforts or supporting their own marketing initiatives of their business.

- Advertisement -

This is a hands on course and is very skills base. It provides the opportunity to create digital assets for a business or a digital marketing portfolio that can be presented to prospective clients or employers.

At the end of the program each student has a list of digital assets they can use towards their company or for attracting clients and employers. Such as a branding guide, a social media campaign strategy, push & pull content and a website.

The student will leave with many skills and tangible assets to help them achieve their goal. Here are some features of our digital marketing programs

Learn how to develop marketing strategy plans and improve decisions with marketing information

Distinguish the concepts of managing operations of a small business

Evaluate the importance of formulating and following a business organizational plan

Implement and develop online digital marketing tools and social media strategies to create an online business presence that enhances, supports and represents the brand

Construct a stylistic approach to content curating and writing online to successfully market businesses online

Develop a website considering brand recognition, business strategy and optimal user experience and engagement

Enhance and monitor the success of your online digital tools through implementing search engine optimization, engagement strategies and objectively analyzing metrics

Canada Job Bank reports over 100,000 job opportunities in digital marketing averaging $24 an hour.

Job Opportunities

By taking our program, you can qualify for the following positions:

Social Media Community Manager

Marketing Assistant

Marketing Coordinator

Digital Marketing Coordinator

Marketing Consultant-Advertising

Communications Specialist

Event Marketing Specialist

Media Coordinator

Public Relations Consultant

*Source: Government of Canada

Digital Marketing Certificate-17 Weeks

Begin your career in digital marketing, or upgrade your skills, by enrolling in our Digital Marketing Certificate program. This is a 17 week program that can bring new skills and job opportunities!

This program covers the fundamentals of digital marketing, including how to choose the best digital marketing tools and social media platforms to reach a targeted demographic and enhance engagement.

Upon completing our certificate, students will be confident in utilizing digital marketing tools to best represent, build and develop businesses online.

Business Management-34 Week Program

The Business Management Digital Marketing Program provides training in digital marketing & Business.

Throughout Canada, there is a great need for competent business professionals who have the potential to work in a managerial capacity.

This program covers the fundamentals of working in any business environment, providing you with the managerial skills companies want.

The specialization in digital marketing allows you to further differentiate yourself in this competitive job market, setting you on the path to management success within the digital marketing industry.



Website: www.careercitycollege.ca

Facebook: www.facebook.com/CareerCityCollege