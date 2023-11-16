Listen Live
On Air

Canadian Indigenous Music

Explore the vibrant world of Canadian Indigenous music with our curated list of talented Indigenous artists from across the country.

Immerse yourself in the beats and celebrate the richness of our nation's Indigenous culture through their extraordinary music creations.

Album Art
Quantum Tangle & Lydia Képinski
Signal : 04:07· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Nadia Gaudet
Le jeu : 03:22· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Hyper-T
Ikpigijatti (Your Feelings) : 03:14· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Jann Arden
You Don't Know Me : 03:25· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Tom Wilson
The Question Song (Studio Version) : 02:25· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Celeigh Cardinal
The Devil Is a Blue-Eyed Man : 03:33· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Moody X 2
When Your Heart Has Wings : 03:10· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Jason Burnstick
Stay : 04:16· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
The Halluci Nation
Electric Pow Wow Drum : 03:39· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Joshua Haulli
Tusaqpaktavut : 01:54· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Arlette Alcock
Young Victoria : 03:08· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
HellnBack, Junior, Cequal D, J Track & O.G. Zigz
My Swag : 04:06· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
