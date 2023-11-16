HomeOn AirCanadian Indigenous Music On Air Canadian Indigenous Music FacebookTwitterReddItWhatsAppEmail Explore the vibrant world of Canadian Indigenous music with our curated list of talented Indigenous artists from across the country.Immerse yourself in the beats and celebrate the richness of our nation's Indigenous culture through their extraordinary music creations.Quantum Tangle & Lydia KépinskiSignal : 04:07· iTunes · DiscogsYour browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s)Nadia GaudetLe jeu : 03:22· iTunes · DiscogsYour browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s)Hyper-TIkpigijatti (Your Feelings) : 03:14· iTunes · DiscogsYour browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s)Jann ArdenYou Don't Know Me : 03:25· iTunes · DiscogsYour browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s)Tom WilsonThe Question Song (Studio Version) : 02:25· iTunes · DiscogsYour browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s)Celeigh CardinalThe Devil Is a Blue-Eyed Man : 03:33· iTunes · DiscogsYour browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s)Moody X 2When Your Heart Has Wings : 03:10· iTunes · DiscogsYour browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s)Jason BurnstickStay : 04:16· iTunes · DiscogsYour browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s)The Halluci NationElectric Pow Wow Drum : 03:39· iTunes · DiscogsYour browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s)Joshua HaulliTusaqpaktavut : 01:54· iTunes · DiscogsYour browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s)Arlette AlcockYoung Victoria : 03:08· iTunes · DiscogsYour browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s)HellnBack, Junior, Cequal D, J Track & O.G. ZigzMy Swag : 04:06· iTunes · DiscogsYour browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) - Advertisment - - Advertisment - - Advertisement - More On Air Step Up & Give Footwear Drive Brandon Lawson - Friday, Nov. 3rd, 2023 Contests Community Voice Fund My Grande Prairie Now Staff - Friday, Sep. 1st, 2023 On Air What’s Happening in Grande Prairie My Grande Prairie Now Staff - Wednesday, Aug. 23rd, 2023 On Air Around GP My Grande Prairie Now Staff - Wednesday, Aug. 23rd, 2023