- Advertisement -

UPDATE: The City of Grande Prairie has confirmed the product released into the wetlands was a hydrocarbon-based product. Animals and people could become sick if they come in contact with the water. The city says caution tape and signage are being installed in the area. The city is also following up with regulatory agencies to determine the next steps.

The City of Grande Prairie is asking people to stay away from the wetlands next to Lakeland Off-Leash Dog Park after they were notified some sort of substance has been released into the water.

A sample has been collected from the water by city staff as of 12:37 p.m. on June 8th. No results have been released as to what the substance is as of yet.