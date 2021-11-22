As most services transition from Queen Elizabeth II Hospital to Grande Prairie Regional Hospital, Alberta Health Services says certain clinical, clinical support, and other services will still be offered at the QEII.

Senior Communications Advisor with AHS Sara Blake says some community-based ambulatory care, including dialysis, community rehabilitation, and respiratory programs, will remain in place.

“Mackenzie Place continuing care will continue to operate at the QEII, along with programs that support these services, as required,” she adds.

All acute care inpatient programming in Grande Prairie will be moving to the new Grande Prairie Regional Hospital on December 4th, along with the staffing for these programs.

Moving acute care programs to GPRH will open up space at the QEII to support growth in some community-based programs and enhance access to services closer to home for Peace Region residents.

Blake added that the full scope of services to be offered at the QEII is currently under review, but we do know that Grande Prairie will have one single emergency department located at the new hospital.

GPRH is set to open to the public on December 4th, 2021.