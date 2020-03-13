Grande Prairie RCMP is hoping the public can help track down a few suspects after a pair of robberies from fire halls in the County of Grande Prairie.

Police say early in the morning on March 2nd they responded to a break and enter at the Sexsmith Fire Hall. The suspect, who was wearing a mask, broke into the building and left with a green and black portable radio, and a laptop computer.

A second fire hall was broken into just about two weeks later. Police say around 4 a.m. on March 12th, two men forcibly entered the Bezanson Fire Hall and took off with a slew of items, including 3 pieces of soft body armour with the words ‘Fire’ across chest, extrication tools, and a ‘Stihl’ brand chainsaw.

Both suspects in the Bezanson robbery appear to be Caucasian but were wearing gloves and masks. Police say the total value of the items taken from the theft is approximately $30,000 to $40,000.

Anyone with information regarding either of the robberies is urged to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.