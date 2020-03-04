Surveillance footage of a reported break and enter to the Sexsmith Fire Hall on March 2, 2020 (Supplied, Sexsmith Fire Department)

The fire hall in Sexsmith has been the victim of a break and enter and theft. District Chief Dale Widsten says someone got into the station around 1:50 a.m. March 2nd, and it’s unknown if they had a vehicle or help from any other people.

It’s reported the suspect made off with a laptop and tactical laptop bag were taken from the office area, along with a portable radio and wildland firefighting gear bag from the training room.

“The laptop and radio have been remotely disabled and are inoperable,” notes Widsten. “In addition to this, the radio is unique to public safety agencies and would not normally be available to the public for purchase.”

Widsten adds the crime has left the fire department disheartened, especially as the theft of equipment can affect the safety of its members and the public.

“Radios are our lifelines at emergency scenes. Being short a radio without realizing it could have had immediate impacts to service if there was an emergency call before the theft was noted.”

Based on surveillance footage, the alleged thief wore a distinct green winter coat with an orange zippered pocket on the left shoulder. He also had on a distinct pair of black shoes with a split white stripe.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Grande Prairie RCMP or Crime Stoppers.