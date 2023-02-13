The County of Grande Prairie is encouraging families to “enjoy the outdoors and get ‘unplugged'” with their Winter Frostival in the Park event February 26th.

Those who attend the event at Pipestone Creek Campground can part take in sleigh rides, tobogganing, snow sculpture or snow painting opportunities, and the chance to sit around a bonfire. The county is also hosting guided snowshoe walks, which is open to both experienced snowshoers and beginners.

County Reeve Bob Marshall says the event will be an exciting time outdoors that showcases the campgrounds amenities.

“Any time that we can provide outdoor activities that are enjoyable for residents and families and accessible, we are happy to be creating a safe, healthy and vibrant County,” Marshall says.

The Frostival event runs from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the 26th, with the beginner snowshoe walk happening at 1:00 p.m. and the intermediate walk happening at 2:00 p.m. Residents are asked to reserve a ticket to the event through Eventbrite so the county can account for how many refreshments they will need.

If the weather is below -20 with a windchill on the day, then the event will be cancelled.