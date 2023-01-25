The Loyalty Deadline for the 30th Anniversary Rotary Club of Grande Prairie Dream Home Lottery is January 30th at midnight. Those who buy their tickets for the Loyalty Draw have the chance to win gas for a year from New Horizon Co-op.

Raffle Manager Melissa Coulombe explains this is the first of four draws.

“There are three more after this one, where you can win new vehicles, a holiday, money towards vehicles and more,” Coulombe says.

This year’s Dream Home Lottery is celebrating three decades in the community this year, the QEII Hospital Foundation started the raffle and the Rotary Club of Grande Prairie took over the raffle 13 years ago.

“That is 30 years of fundraising in the community,” Coulombe says. “So we were excited to make a big splash with this home. Our builder this year is Unique Home Concepts, who also built the 2021 Dream Home, it is stunning and will for sure impress.”

The 30th Anniversary Rotary Dream Home is located in Taylor Estates. More information including the hours the home is opening for viewing can be found on the Rotary Dream Homes website.