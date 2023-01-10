UPDATE: The RCMP says Atkinson has been found safe.

The Grande Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing 31-year-old man. Police say 31-year-old Larry Atkinson was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on January 9th.

Atkinson is possibly driving a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with the Alberta licence plate CMM 9672. He is described as 5’6″, weighing around 169 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

RCMP is concerned for Atkison’s wellbeing. Anyone with information is asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.