The Emergency Department at the Beaverlodge Municipal Hospital will not have a physician-site until 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Alberta Health Services says there will still be nurses working in the emergency department. These nurses will be able to provide urgent triage, give patients assessments, and refer them to emergency departments in neighbouring communities, such as the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital. Nurses will not be able to do things like prescribe medications.

All 9-1-1 calls are being rerouted to the Grande Prairie hospital. AHS is reminding residents to call Health Link at 8-1-1 for all non-emergency questions.