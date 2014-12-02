Our News Team
Kass PattersonReporter
Based in Lethbridge, Kass possesses a love for sharing peoples' stories with the community. She is an avid reader, country music fan, and will not say 'no' to a coffee.
Thomas RobertsonReporter
Based in Grande Prairie, Thomas has a strong passion for writing and watching sports. He loves getting involved around the community, and always willing to crack a joke.
Weather
Click on a location block for the full forecast.
- Advertisement -
Provincial
Stories from our Alberta newsrooms
National
The 35,000-foot view curated by our news team
Most Viewed
The most popular stories in the last seven days
- Serious collision closes 108 Avenue, 101 Street intersection September 16, 2025
- Scooter chase leads to seizure of drugs, weapon September 15, 2025
- Eastlink Centre’s lazy river in need of $1… September 16, 2025
- RCMP investigate fatal single vehicle collision September 15, 2025
- Evacuation alert issued for Nose Creek Subdivision September 11, 2025
- Non-profit launching to help re-open Wembley medical clinic September 15, 2025
- Grande Prairie Fire Department receives $50K… September 17, 2025
- Artist wanted to paint new life into Legion building September 17, 2025
- Lions Park new inclusive playground is now open to… September 18, 2025
- Advance voting for municipal election begins October 9th September 15, 2025