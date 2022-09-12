The Grande Prairie Provincial Building has been designated as a collection spot for people wishing to extend their condolences to the Royal Family on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Handwritten messages can be left between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays at the building at 10320 99 Street.

“For many of us, Her Majesty is the only monarch we’ve ever known, essential to our identity as Albertans and Canadians,” says Premier Jason Kenney. “In this period of mourning, let’s come together in expressing our compassion and support for the Royal Family, whose devastating loss we share.”

Mourners are asked not to leave any flowers at public buildings. Instead, the government suggests considering making a donation to a charity of choice in the queen’s name. Messages can also be left through an online book of condolence.

A ceremony is being held at the cenotaph in Jubilee Park to coincide with the state funeral on September 19th.