Rycroft residents no longer need to boil their water. The boil water advisory for the village was lifted Monday.

It was put in place on September 7th after a leak was found near the water treatment plant. It was repaired by Thursday evening and testing and sampling was done to confirm the water was potable.

Alberta Health Services says satisfactory water quality has been restored. The Village of Rycroft adds the bulk water station is also now open.

People in the Rycroft area can go back to using water normally once their lines have been flushed by turning on all taps for at least five minutes or 10 minutes if they live in an apartment building.