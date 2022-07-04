- Advertisement -

The first-ever GrandeCon comic-con-style event is coming to Grande Prairie on July 15th. It also serves as a major fundraiser for Odyssey House.

Executive Director Lisa Watson says the organization is excited to bring this event to Grande Prairie with guests like George Takei, Lou Ferrigno, Veronica Taylor, and Alex Zahara, who was born in Grande Prairie.

“We are fortunate enough to have Norm Coyne as a part of our team to help bring these guests to the event. He produced a similar event in Prince George,” says Watson. “All of these guests are inclusive, support domestic violence prevention, and share our mission around safety and equality.”

Watson says while the majority of ticket sales have gone to those in the region, the event is certainly attracting attention from fans from far and wide.

“We’ve seen ticket sales from across the province and even a few from the British Columbia area. It is predominantly locals who are planning on coming, but it’s nice to know a lot of people are interested.”

While there is a lot of fun planned for the event, including a cosplay contest (entries close July 7th), local vendors, and more, there are some rules that need to be followed.

“If you’re looking to take photos, hug someone, or shake a hand you still need consent. We are encouraging everyone to interact with our cosplayers in the most appropriate way possible,” she adds

No goals have been set for the fundraiser, but anything helps. The organization hopes it will become a yearly staple as both an event and fundraiser. The event is set for July 15th to July 17th at Bonnetts Energy Centre. For more details, or to purchase tickets, visit the GrandeCon website.