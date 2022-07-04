- Advertisement -

The kitchen fire that took place on Sunday in Peace River in the neighbourhood of 83 Avenue and 98 Street just after noon has been declared accidental and not suspicious, according to RCMP.

Background: Residents were being asked to avoid the north end of Peace River as fire crews continue to try and get a structure fire under control. Firefighters and Peace River RCMP were able to evacuate everyone affected by the fire safely, with no injuries reported.

Authorities add that anyone impacted by this fire can contact the Town of Peace River or RCMP Victim Services for help at 780-624-6677.