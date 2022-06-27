- Advertisement -

The YMCA of Northern Alberta is set to receive more funding for the purpose of suicide prevention, through the province’s Youth Suicide Prevention Grant Program. The organization serves the Grande Prairie Region, Edmonton Region, Red Deer Region, and Wood Buffalo Region.

The organization will receive between $100,000 and $300,000 from 2022 until 2024.

“The YMCA has given countless children and teens the chance to develop creativity, build resilience, and learn new skills. In times like these, investment in support of our youth becomes even more critical,” says Grande Prairie MLA Tracy Allard. “This funding will help YMCA deliver programming to promote mental wellness among youth, and I’m grateful on behalf of my constituents for this investment into our future: our kids.”

In 2019, the Government of Alberta launched Building Strength, Inspiring Hope. It is a Provincial Action Plan for Youth Suicide Prevention, from 2019 until 2024.