UPDATE: All power has been restored, according to ATCO.

A power outage in the local area has left thousands without power, according to ATCO. As of now, it’s estimated that 4,156 customers are affected by the outage.

ATCO is aware of the issue and working on getting the lights on as soon as possible. It’s estimated that the power will be back on by midnight. Work began to restore power at approximately 9:38 p.m.

No word yet on the cause of the outage. Updates will be provided when they are available.