2023 will mark the 30th anniversary of the Rotary Dream Home Lottery, which supports more than 20 Peace Region organizations. Next year’s dream home is once again to be built in Taylor Estates. Unique Home Concepts has been selected as the builder of the home for the second time.

Designer and part-owner of Unique Home Concepts Kelly Newbury says she is thrilled to be a part of the 30th Dream Home Lottery.

“The 2021 fundraiser was still a huge success in raising money for The Rotary Club of Grande Prairie during what was a very difficult time for the non-profit community groups they support. And we are extremely excited this time around, to finally get to show Grande Prairie and area the detail and attention our team gives every project…and this time, LIVE and in person!”

“I would describe the home as a thoughtfully planned, skillfully built, and carefully finished, one-of-a-kind, character home. Natural stone and wood touches merge with striking dark features and glass accents, creating a sophisticated, timeless, and Unique space”, she adds.

Raffle Manager Melissa Coulombe explains that they will mark the 30th anniversary will some special ticket packages and prizes.

“2022 was another success ticket sales-wise between the three lotteries and dollars raised for our community. We’re excited to continue the momentum into the fundraiser’s 30th year.”

Rotary Club of Grande Prairie President Bruce Tattrie adds that it’s a little hard to believe that the fundraiser has been ongoing for what will soon be 30 years.

“Many of us were around when the first home opened, it was pretty exciting in those days, a major event for our community, it still is, and Rotary is proud to be a part of this fundraising event.”

The home build is underway, with some of the windows installed and the interior being worked on as we speak. Tickets will go on sale for the 2023 Dream Home Lottery in December.