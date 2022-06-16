- Advertisement -

Peace Regional RCMP is looking for help in finding a missing 61-year-old Peace River woman.

Carol Sawan was last seen on the night of June 12th, 2022, in Peace River. That night, a witness saw her get into a newer blue van, possibly a Dodge, with a Saskatchewan licence plate. Sawan also has ties to the Simon Lake area.

She is described as standing 5’5″, weighing about 110 pounds, with grey or brown hair, and she has a skin condition that makes her skin appear blotchy. Sawan was last seen wearing black jeans, a black and blue camouflage sweater, and a grey t-shirt.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Peace Regional RCMP at 780-624-6677 or Crime Stoppers.