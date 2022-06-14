- Advertisement -

An independent contractor’s employee is dead after an accident at the Mercer Pulp Mill in Peace River.

“We are saddened about the loss of life of one of our contractor’s employees and our thoughts are with the individual’s family and colleagues. An investigation of the accident has been started and we are working with the authorities and the contracting company to find out how this tragic incident occurred,” says Roger Ashfield, Managing Director of Mercer Peace River. “Mercer’s emergency procedures were immediately activated and our industrial safety and occupational health personnel were involved for support.”

The accident took place on June 11th. The worker was 53 years old.