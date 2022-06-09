- Advertisement -

Grande Prairie Enforcement Services and the City of Grande Prairie are set to reward kids for their safe practices, as the Positive Ticket Program returns this summer.

The program rewards children for their efforts in practicing safety and helping others. That can be as simple as wearing a helmet while on a bicycle, using crosswalks, or other safety practices. Each ticket can be redeemed for a small prize and the more tickets a kid has, the better chance they have at potentially winning the grand prize.

Last year, a total of 29 positive tickets were handed out. The grand prize was a Nintendo Switch.