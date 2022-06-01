- Advertisement -

With recent higher temperatures and dry conditions, the wildfire danger level in the Grande Prairie forest area has been upgraded to high.

Since the start of wildfire season on March 1st, there have been 15 wildfires reported in the area that have burned nearly six hectares. Of those, 12 have been extinguished and one is listed as under control.

If you spot smoke or a fire, call 310-FIRE (3743) to report it to the authorities. A total of 35 fires have occurred across the province in the last seven days, according to the Alberta wildfire status dashboard.