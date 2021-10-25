Marketing Minute

Have you been wondered about radio and digital advertising?

How it works? What does the process look like? What kind of advertising solutions fit into your budget?

The first step is we want to get to know you!

Our team will schedule a discovery meeting with you, where we will ask you some questions about your business, your goals and answer any questions you may have. These meetings are meant to be informative and a no pressure opportunity to learn more about your business and how we might be able to help you with your marketing goals.

Think of it like coffee with a new friend!

After your discovery meeting we will discuss your advertising options, and make sure you are ready to move forward. At 2day FM and mygrandeprairienow.com, there are no cookie cutter “one size fits all” packages. Because your business goals, and budget are as unique as you are! We take pride in ensuring you get the right products, to fit your business every time!

Contact 2day FM today to book your no-obligation discovery meeting with our team.

