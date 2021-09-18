Canadians head to the polls on September 20th for the 2021 federal election. MyGrandePrairieNow.com has gathered information on candidates for the Grande Prairie–Mackenzie riding and frequently asked questions below.

Who are the candidates?

Dan Campbell – Liberal Party of Canada Website

Donovan Eckstrom – Rhinoceros Party Facebook | Twitter | Profile

Shawn McLean – People’s Party of Canada Website | Facebook | Twitter | Profile

Ambrose Ralph – Maverick Party Website | Facebook | Twitter | Profile

Jennifer Villebrun – New Democratic Party Website | Profile

Chris Warkentin – Conservative Party of Canada Website | Facebook | Twitter | Profile

Where do I vote and when?

Check the voter registration card you may have received in the mail or input your postal code on elections.ca to find your polling station. Polling stations in Alberta will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Elections Canada has confirmed polling stations in Alberta won’t be subject to capacity limits and there will be no checking for vaccination status, despite new restrictions brought in by the provincial government. Mandatory masks, physical distancing, use of hand sanitizer, and single-use pencils will be in effect..

What do I need to bring to vote?

To be eligible to vote, you must be a Canadian citizen and at least 18 years old on election day. You must be a registered voted to cast a ballot and you can register to vote at your polling station.

Voters need to bring an ID card with their current address on it. Acceptable identification includes a driver’s licence, or any other ID card with your face, name and address on it. If someone’s ID doesn’t have their current address on it, they can bring a piece of photo ID along with forms that have proof of address. A full list of what’s acceptable is on the Elections Canada website.

Alternatively, if you have no photo ID, you can declare your identity and address in writing and have someone who knows you and who is assigned to your polling station vouch for you. The voucher must be able to prove their identity and address. A person can vouch for only one other person, except in long-term care facilities.