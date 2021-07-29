A fire advisory is now in place for the Grande Prairie Forest Area. The news comes at the same time Alberta Wildfire also raised the wildfire danger in the area to high.

Wildfire officials say the advisory was put into effect due to warm and windy weather conditions. Under the advisory, all current fire permits remain valid, but new permits will only be issued on a case-by-case basis. Burning that remains allowed at this time includes things like safe wood campfires, backyard firepits, portable propane stoves, and infrared-style heaters.

Alberta Wildfire says there are four active wildfires in the Grande Prairie Forest Area, but all are listed as under control. Since the start of fire season on March 1st, 81 wildfires have burned nearly 130 hectares.