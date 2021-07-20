The Grande Prairie RCMP looking to the public’s help in tracking down a man wanted on outstanding warrants. Mounties say 27-year-old Dillan Redekopp is wanted for several alleged fraud offences that occurred in October and November 2020 in the City of Grande Prairie.

Authorities say Redekopp is also wanted on a Canada-wide warrant out of Kelowna B.C. for Assault and Criminal Harassment. He is described as standing 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Mounties believe Dillan Redekopp may be in the Grande Prairie area and are urging anyone with information to call the detachment at 780-830-5700.