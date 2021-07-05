The Grande Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing 26-year-old.

Police say 26-year-old Shakona Mineault was last seen in the area of 104 Avenue and 98 Street in Grande Prairie on July 4th.

Mineault is described to be a slim build, standing 5’6″, 169 pounds, with brown eyes and orange and brown hair. Mounties say she was last seen wearing a bright coloured dress.

Police say there is a concern for her well being. Anyone with information in regard to her whereabouts is urged to call the Grande Prairie RCMP or Crime stoppers.