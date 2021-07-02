The record streak of the hottest days in Grande Prairie History has officially ended. According to Environment Canada, Thursdays’ unofficial recorded high was 27 degrees celsius, which is over six degrees short of the 1942 Canada Day record in the city.

The single-day maximum heat record was broken again on Wednesday as the mercury climbed to 38.5 degrees, up from the old record of 29.6 degrees set in 2008. According to Environment Canada, it’s among the four hottest days in the history of Grande Prairie along with June 27th, 28th, and 29th of this year.

Between June 27th and June 30th, the highest temperature ever recorded in the city was broken four times, with the new highest record reaching 41.5 degrees in the stretch.

Four monthly weather records also broke in June 2021, the Maximum Humidex is now sitting at 44, the maximum temperature at 41.5 degrees, the maximum low temperature sitting at 19.7 degrees, and the maximum dew point at 20.1 degrees.