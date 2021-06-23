Gaylord D'or was last seen around 8:15 am on June 23rd. (Supplied, Grande Prairie RCMP)

Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing 26-year-old man. The Grande Prairie RCMP says 26-year-old Gaylord D’or was last seen at the downtown Circle K at approximately 8:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, however, efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

Police say the missing man has medical concerns that make him vulnerable, and they’re looking to confirm his well-being. The man is described as standing 5’5″, 185 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the police.