A High Prairie man and former Arctic Winter Games coach has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation in a historical investigation stemming out of Yellowknife. Police believe the incident occurred in the summer of 2009 at tryouts for the 2010 Arctic Winter Games, which took place in Grande Prairie.

Neil Barry was arrested in High Prairie on June 15th and is facing two counts each of sexual assault and sexual exploitation. He will appear in Territorial Court in Yellowknife on August 10th.

The accused worked in the Northwest Territories between 2007 and 2017 in the communities of Tulita and Fort Simpson but was known to travel to Yellowknife. Mounties say the accused moved to High Prairie in 2017 and has a history with the High Prairie School District No. 48.

Anyone who may have any information related to the investigation is urged to call their local RCMP detachment.