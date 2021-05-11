The Fairview Health Complex Emergency department will be without an on-site physician for 12 hours, starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

Alberta Health Services says nurses will be on-site from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday and will provide care as best as possible. They will also refer patients to emergency departments in surrounding communities as needed.

It has been reported that EMS calls will be re-routed to surrounding facilities in the Grimshaw/Berwyn and District Community Health Centre, Central Peace Health Complex in Spirit River, Peace River Community Health Centre, and the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital in Grande Prairie.

AHS is reminding residents in the area to reach out to local pharmacies and Health Link for non-emergency, health questions.

Patients requiring urgent emergency medical care during this time are being asked by AHS to call 9-1-1.