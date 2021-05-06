Staff with the Peace Wapiti Public School Division have laid out a plan for students for the next few weeks as a switch to online learning will go into effect on Friday.

Officials say until May 25th, Kindergarten to Grade 6 students will focus on the core areas of Literacy and Numeracy, while students in grades 7 through 12 will continue with their normally scheduled work.

Schools will remain open and staffed during the two-week period, and families that need access to any technology, or learning supports are being urged to contact their school to get more details.

Students with special needs will be permitted to attend in-person classes during the switch to online learning, including PUF programming for kids three and four years old.

The school division says any students who are scheduled to have a compressed school week this week will begin at-home learning on May 10th.

The move to at-home learning was part of a new slate of COVID-19 related restrictions announced by the provincial government on Tuesday.