A Spirit River man had to pinch himself to make sure he wasn’t dreaming, after cashing in a Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $140,000.

Daniel Alfred picked up the winning ticket on March 6th from the IGA in Spirit River, and when he returned six days later to check if he had one anything, he was in for quite a surprise.

“I gave my ticket to the cashier and she said, ‘I think you won $14,000,’” he told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation. “I looked at her and said, ‘I think it’s a little more than that.” he laughed.

Alfred says he plans on putting a lot of the money away, but eventually when allowed, he will take the chance to travel. However, he adds it will make a big difference long term.

“I’m mostly looking forward to having a little nest egg and enjoying retirement,” he said.