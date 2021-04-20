The County of Grande Prairie main administration building has been added to the provincial government’s community COVID-19 outbreak list. According to data from Alberta Health, there are four active and 13 recovered cases tied to the outbreak at the Clairmont location as of April 19th. The building initially shuttered on March 30th following confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Three other outbreak locations in Grande Prairie still have active cases, including The Canadian Brewhouse, Reed Energy Group, and Royal Camp Services. There are two active and 11 recovered cases connected to the Brewhouse, and seven active and six recovered cases connected to Reed Energy, with Royal Camp Services reporting eight active and 10 recovered cases.

Additional outbreaks continued to be reported at Walmart, the Gardens at Emerald Park, Rotary House, and Stepping Stones South Daycare in Grande Prairie. Elsewhere in the region, outbreaks continue at Peace River Bible Institute in Sexsmith, Michels Canada in Valleyview, and the Peace River Correctional Facility.

Outbreaks at public facilities, not including long-term care facilities or schools, are reported publicly when there are five or more cases. They are declared over when four weeks have passed with no new cases.