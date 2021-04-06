Another 12 not for profits have been named as upcoming recipients of Aquatera’s monthly Bottle Donation Program.

Communications Specialist Sarah Martin says the program, which is run in conjunction with Recycle Plus, one organization per month is selected to receive funds collected from bottles donated at the Eco Centre, Landfill, or either Bottle Depot locations.

“At Aquatera we are helping grow healthy communities in a variety of ways… the Bottle Donation Program is one way we support the community, local youth, and the environment,” she adds.

Aquatera says the following not-for-profits will be getting whatever funds are raised over the next 12 months.

St Joseph Catholic School Grad (May 2021)

PARDS (June 2021)

Grande Prairie Association of Army Cadets (July 2021)

The Rainbow Society of Alberta (August 2021)

GP Firefighters Charitable Foundation (September 2021)

Big Toy Box & Stuff-A-Bus (October 2021)

Big Brothers Big Sisters (November 2021)

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library (December 2021)

3D Children’s Charity (January 2022)

Aquarians Summer Swim Club (February 2022)

GP & District Grief Support Association (March 2022)

Camp Tamarack Youth Camp Association (April 2022)

Martin says to date, they’ve raised over $937,000 since the program was launched in the region in 2004.