Alexander Forbes School in Grande Prairie is now considered to have a COVID-19 outbreak. It was upgraded from having an alert in Alberta Health’s update March 26th and is reported to have between two and four cases.

At the same time, Harry Balfour School is no longer considered to be under alert, and there are no other schools in the Grande Prairie area with COVID-19 alerts.

There are six schools in the Grande Prairie area with outbreaks of 10 or more cases, including, Aspen Grove School, École Nouvelle Frontière, Grande Prairie Composite High School, Swanavon School, Charles Spencer High School, and St. John Paul II Catholic School. There are seven schools with outbreaks of between two and four cases, including St. Catherine Catholic School, Alexander Forbes School, École Montrose School, Riverstone Public School, Hillside Community School, Mother Teresa School, and Grande Prairie Christian School.

COVID-19 outbreak investigations are considered over when there have been no new confirmed cases in the school for 28 days.

Over the past week, Peace Wapiti Public School Division has reported a case of COVID-19 at Sexsmith Secondary School and two at Hythe Regional School.