Construction on the first phase of Highway 40 twinning is likely to get underway in the not too distant future. According to Alberta Transportation’s Ryan Konowalyk, the 19-kilometre stretch which will start just south of the City of Grande Prairie will see shovels in the ground this spring.

“We’ve actually closed the first phase, which will take the twinning over the river from the city to Highway 666,” he says.

“We would then be probably looking at the second phase, Highway 666 to north of the Norbord Plant, which will hopefully be started maybe spring of next year.”

Konowalyk says the stretch of Highway 40 has been a priority for a long time, as the area isn’t just important regionally, but provincially.

“It’s an economic driver, it’s busy… that chunk of highway sees double the average truck traffic that the rest of our provincial network sees,” he says.

It’s time to twin that, and make the movement of people and goods more efficient, and safer, [and] having a second bridge over the Wapiti River will really alleviate a pinch point, and a problem where accidents happen.”

He says while there has been a desire to see the entirety of the highway twinned, they’re remaining focused on completing the first two phases of twinning by the fall of 2023. The twinning of the highway is a cost-sharing project with the MD of Greenview, County of Grande Prairie, and the Government of Alberta and is expected to cost approximately $91 million.