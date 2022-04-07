Listen Weekdays 6 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Kyle Evans is your gay best friend in the morning!

Kyle was born in New Brunswick but raised all over Canada. He comes from a military family background where his last stop was Alberta, currently living in Grande Prairie.

Kyle recently celebrated 10 years in his radio career. He started out as an intern getting the morning show crew their coffee and is now a morning show host still getting his own coffee.

Kyle is a Mentor and Big Brother with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Grande Prairie and Area. He spends most of his free time as a digital artist and binging murder documentaries with the lights off where he always predicts the husband did it.

Kyle’s Posts

