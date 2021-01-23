COVID-19 case confirmed at Roy Bickell School
Roy Bickell Public School (MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)
Roy Bickell Public School is the latest school in Grande Prairie to have a confirmed case of COVID-19. The Grande Prairie Public School Division says families of close contacts have been notified, meaning they were in the same classroom.
The school remains open to in-person learning. So far in 2021, two Grande Prairie schools are considered to be on alert, meaning they have between two and four cases: Crystal Park School and Derek Taylor School.