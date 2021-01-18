COVID-19 case numbers in the City of Grande Prairie as of January 17th, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

A 14th person has died as a result of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie. Alberta Health says the deceased is a woman in her 60s and the death is linked to the outbreak at Prairie Lakes Supportive Living.

At this time, comorbidities are unknown. 1,447 people have died of COVID-19 in Alberta since the onset of the pandemic.

Seven new and nine recovered cases of COVID-19 were also reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Sunday. There are now 190 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

In the County of Grande Prairie, one new case and one new recovery were reported over the last 24 hours. The county now has 51 active cases of COVID-19.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reports 474 new cases of COVID were confirmed across Alberta from 8,500 tests performed on Sunday. 739 Albertans remain in hospital due to the virus, including 120 in the ICU.