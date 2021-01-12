ATCO crews responded to a snapped power line at the corner of 104th ave and 92nd Street in Grande Prairie on Monday. The damage was a result of record-breaking winds reaching 95 kilometres per hour sustained winds, with gusts reaching 118 kilometres per hour. (John Watson, MyGrandePrairieNow.com Staff)

At least two weather-related records were blown through after a gusty storm barreled through the Peace Country on Monday. According to Environment Canada, the records for the highest wind gust and highest wind speed were both unofficially eclipsed during the 3 p.m. hour in Grande Prairie.

Records indicate the strongest gust at the airport reached an eye-popping 118 kilometres per hour, with the highest sustained wind speed recorded at 95 kilometres per hour.

The previous record for highest wind gust on January 11th was 65 kilometres per hour set in 2012, while the former maximum wind speed record was 56 kilometres per hour set in 1996.

The storm, which also brought with it freezing rain and snow, caused damage in the region, as power lines and traffic lights were damaged during the brief but powerful turn in the weather.