Richardson Pioneer recently completed a grain elevator in High Level, and plans to construct another in Huallen, to be completed in late 2021. (Supplied, Richardson International)

The Hamlet of Huallen is soon to see a new monolith on its skyline, as Richardson Pioneer prepares to begin construction on a new grain elevator. The company expects to see the new 45,000-tonne capacity elevator completed in the fall of 2021.

Richardson Pioneer Senior Director for Zone 1 Devon Smith says the build, located roughly 35 kilometers west of the City of Grande Prairie, has been in the works for a while. He says it is an ideal location for the company.

“It’s an area that’s always been on our radar and been attractive to us. We feel it has a very good fit with our existing network up there.”

The facility should be capable of loading 150 cars through a loop track. Following the elevator’s completion, Richardson Pioneer also plans to add crop input assets such as a high-speed fertilizer blending system and 10,000 square foot chemical storage shed. Smith says the additional facilities are expected to be operational in late 2022.

“We’re very committed to agriculture in the Peace. Our goal is to provide growers in this area with a first-class high-speed, not only grain handling facility but a full-service ag-retail with crop inputs as well to serve their farm operations right from seed to harvest.”

He adds the facilities should create jobs in the County of Grande Prairie, as the company plans to hire locally for its operations.

“That is always our goal, to hire local and promote local,” says Smith. “We’re really excited and proud to be getting more involved with the growers in the County of Grande Prairie. We’ve established some relationships with some really great growers in the area out of our nearby facilities at Rycroft and Dawson.”

The announcement comes on the heels of the recent completion of a high throughput elevator at High Level.