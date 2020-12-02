Residents in Wembley will soon be able to wave at jolly old St. Nick, as the big guy will be descending on the town next week.

Santa will be calling in a helping hand for the parade as well, as members of the Town of Wembley Fire Department will be substituting for the usual sleigh and reindeer that accompanies him.

Pam Decker with Family and Community Support Services they’ve been struggling with how to do some of the activities they’ve normally done in the community, as COVID-19 has pumped the brakes on several normally scheduled events. She adds that ending the year on a positive note is a key factor in going ahead with the modified parade.

“We are pretty excited, and we hope that it really draws some enthusiasm from the community. We want to spread some joy to our community and to let them know we are thinking about them,” she says.

“What we are hoping is the community plugs in their Christmas lights and welcomes Santa to our community, [and] if they’re able to, come to the curb and wave at Santa as he drives by on the fire truck.”

Becker says while they don’t have an exact route at the moment, she says it will likely be similar to those taken by fire crews in years past.

The drive-by is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, December 8th. You can find updated details closer to the event on the Town of Wembley Facebook page.