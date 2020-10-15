Alberta Senator Doug Black believes the feeling of resilience he got from his virtual town hall in Grande Prairie is a good lead for residents across Alberta to follow.

Black, who has taken part in nearly a dozen virtual town halls, spent his time virtually visiting the swan city discussing the challenges faced by Grande Prairie residents. He says one of the biggest takeaways from the visit, was the apparent never give up attitude shared by those in the city.

“You have a responsibility to your family, to your workplace if you’re still one of the fortunate ones who is employed, to your community, you get up in the morning and you put your feet squarely on the ground and you face the day as best you can,” he says.

“We will get through this and we will get through it together, and that’s why I was so keen to do the virtual tour and do it so extensively…I think people need to be reassured that we are all in this together, and if we all do our little bit, we will be just fine.”

Senator Black adds people recognize it’s a challenge that they have very little control over, but compassion, empathy, and determination shown by those in the Peace Country is something everyone should feel pride over.

“I thought that people would be feeling a little more defeated because remember, COVID-19 came upon us after three or four rough economic years in this province…and it leads me to believe pretty strongly we are going to come out of this, and rebound strongly,” he says.

“I’m reminded why I just love Alberta, and Albertans…we do not sherk from either our responsibilities or our response.”