Officials with Family and Community Support Services in the County of Grande Prairie are urging anyone involved in local not-for-profits to join in on a free webinar that looks to provide help to those across the region trying to traverse through the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Non-Profits in A New Reality’, presented by Alberta Community Development, has been designed for not-for-profit leaders not only survive but thrive amid rapidly changing times.

“Operating a not-for-profit takes a lot of hard work, time and effort during the best of times,” says County FCSS Director Kathleen Turner

“During a pandemic, there are extraordinary challenges that organizations need to be able to adapt to and overcome. This webinar will help board members, volunteers, and executive directors add to their toolkit of skills on how to keep moving forward.”

Turner says those in virtual attendance can participate in discussions on grant programming, virtual fundraising,

annual general meetings, and other challenges facing non-profits during a pandemic.

The webinar is set for October 20th from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required by October 15th.