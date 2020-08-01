A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge – Valleyview region. Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain.

“Thunderstorms are expected to develop over western Alberta this afternoon and will persist into this evening. Some of these thunderstorms may become severe.”

It’s noted very large hail can damage property, break windows, dent vehicles and cause serious injury. Strong wind gusts can also toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.