The number of active cases in the Peace Country remains the same as reported on Friday.

According to data released by Alberta Health Services, the City of Grande Prairie has a single active case, with 17 recoveries. Big Lakes County has five active cases, while the MD of Smoky River and Clear Hills County each have a single active case remaining.

Across the province, 130 new cases of COVID-19 were reported between Friday and Sunday, pushing the total number to 607 active cases of COVID-19, with 57 people in the hospital, and six needing the ICU. Another 17,106 tests have been done since the end of last week.