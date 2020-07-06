COVID-19 cases in the City of Grande Prairie as of July 5, 2020 (Alberta.ca)

The number of active cases in the Peace Country remains the same as reported on Friday.

According to data released by Alberta Health Services, the City of Grande Prairie has a single active case, with 17 recoveries. Big Lakes County has five active cases, while the MD of Smoky River and Clear Hills County each have a single active case remaining.

Across the province, 130 new cases of COVID-19 were reported between Friday and Sunday, pushing the total number to 607 active cases of COVID-19, with 57 people in the hospital, and six needing the ICU. Another 17,106 tests have been done since the end of last week.