COVID-19 cases in the City of Grande Prairie as of June 22, 2020 (Alberta.ca)

There are no longer any active COVID-19 cases recorded in the City of Grande Prairie. As of June 22nd, Alberta Health Services says all 18 cases are considered recovered.

The only active cases in the region are the 10 in Clear Hills County and one in Northern Sunrise County. In the AHS North zone, there are 36 active cases, including two patients who are hospitalized and one who is in intensive care.

Across Alberta, 45 cases were confirmed Tuesday, as more than 6,500 tests were done. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says a new outbreak has been listed at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton.

“This outbreak is confined to a single unit and so far six patients and two staff has tested positive. Outbreak protocols have already been implemented and all staff or patients who may have been exposed are being tested.”

The northeast region of Edmonton has been added to the province’s watchlist, along with Clear Hills County. Alberta Health’s threshold is 50 cases per 100,000 residents and at least 10 active cases.