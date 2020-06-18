News Logging truck crash claims life of SUV driver SHARE ON: Erica Fisher, staff Thursday, Jun. 18th, 2020 A Grande Prairie RCMP cruiser, Erica Fisher The driver of an SUV was killed in a crash with a logging truck late Wednesday night. Grande Prairie RCMP says it was called to the Weyerhaeuser Road, 15 kilometres south of Grovedale, around 10 p.m. The deceased was a 27-year-old man from Grande Prairie. His name is not being released. The driver of the logging truck was not hurt. Based on the preliminary investigation, mounties say the SUV was headed south when it hit the northbound truck. An investigation continues with the help of an RCMP Collision Analyst, but police say another update for the public isn’t expected. June 16 2020Ground Ambulance transports one patient with unknown injuries after a log truck and a Nissan Pathfinder… Posted by William Vavrek Photography on Thursday, June 18, 2020