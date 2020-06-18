The driver of an SUV was killed in a crash with a logging truck late Wednesday night. Grande Prairie RCMP says it was called to the Weyerhaeuser Road, 15 kilometres south of Grovedale, around 10 p.m.

The deceased was a 27-year-old man from Grande Prairie. His name is not being released. The driver of the logging truck was not hurt.

Based on the preliminary investigation, mounties say the SUV was headed south when it hit the northbound truck. An investigation continues with the help of an RCMP Collision Analyst, but police say another update for the public isn’t expected.