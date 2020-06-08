As of June 8, 2020 AHS says the City of Grande Prairie has nine active and seven recovered cases of COVID-19 (Alberta.ca)

An active case of COVID-19 has been recorded in the County of Grande Prairie. Alberta Health Services says it now has one active and six recovered.

Many other changes have been made to data for the Peace Country. In the City of Grande Prairie, two active cases have been removed and one move to the recovered column, leaving it with nine active cases and seven recoveries.

A third recovery has been added to the MD of Greenview, while an active case was added to Clear Hills County and its sole death has been removed. In Big lakes County, which includes the Town of High Prairie, two deaths have been added, upping its total to five, with two additional recoveries at 35.

In the MD of Smoky River, one of its recovered cases has been removed from its data. The County of Northern Lights’ only case, a recovery, is also no longer on its list.

As no data was released on Sunday, Monday’s COVID-19 numbers reflect 48 hours of testing instead of the usual 24 hours. There were 64 new cases confirmed across the province out of just over 11,000 tests.

Three additional deaths were reported as well. A total of 44 people remain in hospital and six of them are being treated in the ICU.

In the AHS North zone, there are 16 active cases, 211, recoveries, five ICU cases, and 16 deaths. Of Alberta’s total cases about 93 per cent of people have recovered.